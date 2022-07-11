Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.0% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.71.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $619.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $720.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.