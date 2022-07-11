Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 39,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $321.16 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $312.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

