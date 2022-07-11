Keel Point LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $253.24 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

