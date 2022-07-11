Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.11.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $304.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

