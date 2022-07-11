Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $173.34 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.96 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.58.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

