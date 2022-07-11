Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 48,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Southern by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 24.8% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.