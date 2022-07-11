Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

