Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,305,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after acquiring an additional 206,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $238.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.02. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

