Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $277.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

