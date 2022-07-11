Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $177.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.46. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

