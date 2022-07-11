Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS stock opened at $94.00 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.