Keel Point LLC Sells 67 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keel Point LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 35.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $406.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.