ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 39,695 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,695 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

AEP opened at $94.34 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In related news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

