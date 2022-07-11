Keel Point LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.