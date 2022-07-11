Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires 3,076 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. General Motors comprises 1.3% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 603.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

GM opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.