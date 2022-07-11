Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 5,656 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.71.

Shares of SPGI opened at $352.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

