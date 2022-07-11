Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.4% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.53.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $179.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.29 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

