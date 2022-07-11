Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medtronic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.