Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY opened at $331.32 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $334.52. The stock has a market cap of $314.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.33 and a 200-day moving average of $280.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

