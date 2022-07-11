Eukles Asset Management Sells 203 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eukles Asset Management cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 827.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 30,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 376,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,988,000 after buying an additional 55,611 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN opened at $155.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.15 and its 200 day moving average is $172.14. The stock has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

