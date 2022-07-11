Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4,380.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $352.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.71.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.