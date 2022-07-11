ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 62 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.53.

CAT opened at $179.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.29 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

