Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 8,384 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,335 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 167,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $107.17 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average of $129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $168.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

