Patron Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patron Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.47 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.