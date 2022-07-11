AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 807 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 39,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.0% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $323.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $314.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

