Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,191 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $498.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.40. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $457.59 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.