AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 233 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $498.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.59 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $539.81 and a 200 day moving average of $577.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

