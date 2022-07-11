Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,868 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $389.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.