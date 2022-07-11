Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,026 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $389.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.39. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.