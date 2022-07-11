Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,247 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

META stock opened at $170.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.