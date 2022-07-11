Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 16,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,385 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $389.44 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.48 and its 200-day moving average is $446.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

