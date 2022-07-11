Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.21.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

