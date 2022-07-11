QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Reduced by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,719 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 34,852 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.5% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $65,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $136.01 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.13.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

