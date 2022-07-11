Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,390,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Schlumberger worth $181,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

