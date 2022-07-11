Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.18.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

