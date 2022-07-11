ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $501.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $404.53 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.91. The company has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.