Argyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.87 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

