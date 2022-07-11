Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 144,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

