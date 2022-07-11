Genworth Financial Inc Has $87.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Genworth Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 74.7% of Genworth Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Genworth Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $387.55 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.