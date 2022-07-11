Key Financial Inc Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $179.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.29 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

