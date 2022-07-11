Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,187 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after buying an additional 710,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $54.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.