Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $20.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

