Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,857,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

BMY stock opened at $75.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

