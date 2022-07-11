AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,732 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.80 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

