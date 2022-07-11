Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of AutoZone worth $63,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO opened at $2,182.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,037.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,015.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

