Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,174 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,504,904,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,224,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $179.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

