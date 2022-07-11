AMI Asset Management Corp Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.05% of Zoetis worth $45,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Account Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $177.98 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.