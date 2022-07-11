NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.93 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average of $129.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

