Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 382,514 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,607.00.

SHEL opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

