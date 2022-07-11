Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Autodesk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $179.83 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

